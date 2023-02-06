Grammy Awards 2023: Bengaluru-based Ricky Kej wins his third Grammy Award for album 'Divine Tides'

Bengaluru-based composer Ricky Kej has won his third Grammy Award on Monday for the album 'Divine Tides' with rock-legend Stewart Copeland. The Indian music composer won a Grammy in the Best Immersive Audio Album category.

The announcement was made at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, USA.

“Just won my 3rd Grammy Award. Extremely grateful, am speechless! I dedicate this Award to India. @copelandmusic. Herbert Waltl Eric Schilling Vanil Veigas Lonnie Park," he tweeted after the win.

Post his win, tweets started pouring in from all quarters.

"Wow congratulations @rickykej #keepShining," filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar tweeted.

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit general secretary S Vishnuvardhan Reddy said, "Congratulations to @rickykej for winning his 3rd Grammy award for his most recent album Divine Tides. We are proud of you!"

Union Minister of State for Textiles, Darshana Jardosh, added, "Unstoppable! Congratulations to @rickykej for winning his 3rd Grammy award for his most recent album Divine Tides. Keep Hustling," she said.

Other nominees in the category were: Christina Aguilera ('Aguilera'), The Chainsmokers ('Memories... Do Not Open'), Jane Irabloom ('Picturing The Invisible- Focus 1'), and Nidarosdomens Jentekor and Trondeheimsolistene ('Tuvahyun - Beatitudes for a Wounded World').

Divine Tides includes nine songs and eight music videos featuring artists from around the world. It is a tribute to the magnificence of our natural world. This critically acclaimed album contains songs and videos that were filmed around the world from the exquisite beauty of the Indian Himalayas to the icy forests of Spain.

The Indian musician won his second Grammy in the Best New Age Album category at the 64th Grammy Awards 2022. He had won the award for the same album along with rock legend Stewart Copeland. Kej won his first Grammy in 2015 for his album 'Winds of Samsara'.

Recently, the musician took to share an image of a seven-year challenge where two different pictures with PM Narendra Modi showed "when he won his first Grammy" and "when he won the second grammy".

