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Architect of Squid Game is out: Netflix cuts global chief Bela Bajaria. Who is she?

Architect of Squid Game is out: Netflix cuts global chief Bela Bajaria. Who is she?

Bajaria’s tenure coincided with Netflix’s growing investment in international storytelling and diverse programming. The platform strengthened its presence across markets by backing productions in different languages and genres, bringing stories from outside Hollywood to global audiences.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 2:05 PM IST
Architect of Squid Game is out: Netflix cuts global chief Bela Bajaria. Who is she?Born in London to Indian parents, Bajaria spent part of her childhood in Zambia before moving to the United States.

Netflix has parted ways with its Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria, bringing a abrupt end to the tenure of the executive behind the platform's global programming strategy. Bajaria, a Indian-origin media executive who helped shape Netflix’s global entertainment strategy, is leaving after spending nearly a decade with the streaming giant.

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While Bajaria spearheaded the international expansion that made foreign titles global phenomena, analysts and studio executives suggest her exit points to broader operational headwind across the streaming industry rather than single-person mismanagement.

Netflix announced on October 15 that former Disney executive Peter Rice will replace Bajaria as Chief Content Officer from October 26. The leadership change comes as the company faces pressure over viewer engagement, content performance and competition from rival platforms. Netflix confirmed the transition.

From London to Hollywood

Born in London to Indian parents, Bajaria spent part of her childhood in Zambia before moving to the United States. She studied at California State University, Long Beach, and began building her career in American television through CBS, where she worked in the movies and miniseries division.

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ALSO READ | Netflix to cut 6% of its workforce, biggest layoffs since 2022

She later joined Universal Television, eventually becoming its president. During her tenure, she oversaw the development of several television productions, gaining experience in programming, production and relationships with creative talent.

In 2016, Bajaria joined Netflix as Vice President of Content, as the company expanded its original programming and international reach. She was appointed Chief Content Officer in January 2023, taking charge of the platform’s global content operations.

Building Netflix’s global content strategy

Bajaria’s tenure coincided with Netflix’s growing investment in international storytelling and diverse programming. The platform strengthened its presence across markets by backing productions in different languages and genres, bringing stories from outside Hollywood to global audiences.

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Bajaria oversaw the global launch and massive success of Squid Game during her tenure at the streamer. As a key executive and later Chief Content Officer, Bajaria championed and managed the global rollout of the South Korean survival drama, which became the most-watched series in Netflix history.

Shows such as Squid Game, Bridgerton and Stranger Things became prominent examples of Netflix’s international and mainstream programming mix. Bajaria also helped expand the company’s unscripted entertainment, live events and sports offerings, including major partnerships involving WWE and the NFL.

DON'T MISS | Why Netflix fired content chief Bela Bajaria from the seat of power

Her approach reflected a broader shift in streaming: audiences were increasingly willing to watch stories from other countries, as long as the storytelling connected with them. Netflix’s strategy combined local productions with international distribution, allowing regional titles to find viewers beyond their home markets.

Why is her departure significant?

Bajaria’s exit comes during a challenging period for Netflix, which has faced questions about slowing engagement and the performance of its content slate. The company also announced plans to cut around 1,000 jobs in October 2026.

Rice, who previously held senior positions at Disney and Fox, will oversee Netflix’s films, television series, live events and other content operations. His appointment signals a leadership transition as the streamer reassesses its priorities in an increasingly competitive entertainment market.

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Published on: Oct 17, 2026 2:05 PM IST
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