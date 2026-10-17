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Brent oil futures hit $110 a barrel! These stocks to watch next week

Brent oil futures hit $110 a barrel! These stocks to watch next week

INDIGO4,686.90(1.91%)

In the case of BPCL, HPCL and IOC, OMCs' crude procurement cost has already jumped to $125 a barrel, resulting in steep marketing losses.

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Oct 17, 2026 11:29 AM IST
Brent oil futures hit $110 a barrel! These stocks to watch next weekCrude oil: A sustained move near these levels could add to inflationary pressures, weigh on the rupee and complicate the outlook for domestic yields and corporate earnings.

Shares of airline operators such as InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo), oil marketing companies such as Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), tyre makers such as CEAT Ltd and MRF Ltd, and paint makers such as Asian Paints Ltd will be in focus on Monday as Brent crude oil futures hit the $110-a-barrel mark.

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In the case of BPCL, HPCL and IOC, OMCs' crude procurement cost has already jumped to $125 a barrel, resulting in steep marketing losses. Jefferies in October 15 note estimated current loss on petrol and diesel at Rs 26 per litre and Rs 30 per litre, respectively, based on 15-day average pricing. A rise in Brent futures may only amplify their losses.

For paints makers, margin are under threat due to elevated crude and crude-linked input cost, which account for 30-50 per cent of raw material cost. There are also concerns over higher-cost RM inventory. ICICI Securities in a recent note suggested that Asian Paints has announced an additional 3 per cent price hike from November, while cumulatively paint companies have taken 11–15 per cent price hikes since Q4FY26. The brokerage expected other players to follow if raw material inflation persisted.

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In the case of tyres, continuous price hikes have helped to pass on the costs, but  elevated rubber and crude prices is delaying the expected margin recovery. For an airline such as InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (IndiGo), ATF fuel accounts for 30–40 per cent of airline operating costs.

Cost pressures will outpace realisation gains, HDFC Institutional Equities said in a Q2 preview on chemical manufacturers,  as it noted that chemical companies are currently sitting on a high-cost inventory with limited scope for price pass-through, resulting in limited revenue improvement and margin compression sequentially in Q2. A rise in raw material cost, due to higher crude prices globally, is thus worrisome.

The fresh upmove in oil prices come as Houthi attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities, fresh shipping incidents around the Strait of Hormuz and reports of Russian refinery disruptions increased the geopolitical risk premium. Crude prices received additional support from a sharp decline in US inventories and temporary hurricane-related production shutdowns, said Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money.

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Brent eventually settled at $109.69 as the Hormuz crisis kept supply risks elevated. Despite efforts by the IEA and the United States to release additional emergency oil supplies, uncertainty over Middle East exports and shipping routes continued to support prices, analysts said.

"A sustained move near these levels could add to inflationary pressures, weigh on the rupee and complicate the outlook for domestic yields and corporate earnings," said Hariselvan Radhakrishnan, Founder & CEO of HST Wealth.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Oct 17, 2026 11:19 AM IST
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