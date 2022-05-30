'Baaghi 4', 'Sanki': Here’s what Amazon Prime Video, Nadiadwala Productions have to offer

Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertianment (NGE) and Amazon Prime Video have teamed up to offer an impressive line-up of films. NGE-backed films like Baaghi 4, Bawaal, Sanki and Kartik Aaryan’s untitled project are among the projects that will stream on the platform after their theatrical releases.

These films will also be available ‘to-rent’ on Amazon Prime Video for all customers (Prime or otherwise) in the Early Access Rental window besides being available for all Prime members. This collaboration will also bring together directors like Dangal-fame Nitesh Tiwari, Mom-fame Ravi Udyavar, Anandi Gopal-fame Sameer Vidwans and Hindi Medium-fame Saket Chaudhry.

Sajid Nadiadwala said on the collaboration, “In Prime Video, we believe we have found a partner that not only shares our vision of offering immersive cinematic experiences, but also provides global distribution to the best stories from the Indian entertainment ecosystem. This collaboration marks NGE’s first-ever, worldwide exclusive, multi-film, multi-year deal with Prime Video.”

Director of Content Licensing at Amazon Prime Video, Manish Menghani stated that the company is looking forward to its collaboration with NGE. He said, “By inking this partnership, we will bring some of the most entertaining narratives and stories soon after their theatrical releases exclusively to our viewers’ screens worldwide. At Amazon, we start with the customer and work backwards and this collaboration is another step towards fulfilling that promise.”