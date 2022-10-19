'Bhediya' trailer release: The horror-comedy showcases Varun Dhawan's werewolf avatar

The official trailer of Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's starrer Bhediya came out on Wednesday. The two-minutes long trailer starts with a long shot of a town somewhere in Himachal Pradesh shifting to a scene where Varun Dhawan is sleeping.

Through the trailer viewers can easily make out that Varun Dhawan is bitten by a wolf. On being bitten, Varun’s character is wondering why the werewolf chose to bite only him, to which Kriti’s character in the trailer says that it happened because maybe he’s been chosen, and now has the responsibility to use werewolf powers for the good.

The trailer shows Varun’s transformation into the monster (werewolf), and ends with the title remix of the famous animated Jungle Book, “Jungle Jungle Baat Chali Hai”. The film also has Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal in pivotal roles.

The horror-comedy Bhediya is produced by Dinesh Vijan, who earlier made Stree and Roohi. The film revolves around the theme of 'Save the forests' and will release in cinemas pan-India in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil in 2D and 3D.

Varun Dhawan was last seen in the romantic drama JugJugg Jeeyo, which did good at the box office. Varun will be also seen in an upcoming social drama film Bawaal opposite Janhvi Kapoor. On the other hand, Kriti Sanon appeared last in action-comedy film, Bachchan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar. She will be seen next in Adipurush alongside Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.

