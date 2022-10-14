‘New avenues have opened’: Kantara's Rishab Shetty on how Kannada films became widely accepted after Yash's KGF

Kantara actor and director Rishab Shetty has said that new avenues have opened up after the Yash-starrer KGF franchise became a blockbuster in India and globally. Shetty pointed out that with KGF becoming such a massive hit, people have started looking at films as being a part of Indian cinema instead of segregating them into Bollywood, Tollywood (Telugu film industry) and Sandalwood (Kannada film industry).

Shetty said, “After KGF, a new avenue has opened and people have started recognising Indian cinema instead of looking at films as regional and segregating them into Bollywood, Tollywood and Sandalwood. Despite [Kantara] being a regional film, people are watching the film everywhere regardless of.” The star cast of Kantara --- Shetty along with Sapthami Gowda -- were in conversation with India Today TV's Akshita Nandagopal.

Co-star Sapthami Gowda, meanwhile, weighed in and said this is a matter of perspective as people are open to watching all kinds of movies as long as the content is good. Citing Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, she said, “It was a Korean movie, it was put out in that language but it still did very well across even our nation… I think we should never let go of our roots and when you bring that out when you bring that essence out, people are connecting.”

She added that Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi did really well not only in north India but also down south as audience perspective has changed drastically.

The actor-director, last seen in the Kannada film Garuda Gamana Vrishabha Vahana, mentioned that he anticipated that people would like the concept of Kantara but did not expect it to become such a raging hit. Talking about what might have clicked with the audiences, Gowda further underscored the film focuses on human and encroachment issues.

Gowda said, “I think there’s an underlying issue that we’re trying to talk about in the movie, that is you know the human and the encroachment issues but it’s being said in a way that everybody can connect with.” She added Kantara has every element that any other movie has such as humour, love story, conflict, justification behind every character and a beautiful climax.

Meanwhile, the film is about to release in Malayalam on October 20 and will be distributed by Prithviraj Sukumaran across Kerala. The film released in Hindi today.

Going further, he said that his latest movie Kantara got 120 shows in Mumbai within two days of release. Shetty noted all this happened due to word of mouth and social media. He added that his film is available in Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir as well and has gotten great response.

Shetty said, “Kantara was released originally in Kannada and it worked very well. In Mumbai, many Kannadigas took non-Kannadigas to watch the film. After that, people started suggesting the film. I have read many such tweets. It started out with 10 shows here but got 120 shows after 2 days of release. It is screening in Maratha Mandir as well and has gotten great response.”

Their comments came after Kantara glowing reviews from audiences and critics alike. The film has got a user rating of 9.5 out of 10 on IMDb. One of the users wrote, "Epitome of acting! Chilling experience! It's a mystical thriller and slice of life....... Top class direction, BGM, cinematography, choreography and touch of spirituality. I watched yesterday night, and the movie's experience is still with me like [a] hang over and [am] not able to get out of it!!!!!!!!"

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh gave the film a four-star rating and a one-word review of "Brilliant." Adarsh said that the film "mesmerizes you with strong storytelling, superb visuals and fantabulous finale." He added that this is the one you should absolutely not miss.

Adarsh further said, "Rishab Shetty deserves distinction marks for two reasons: Superior storytelling+ electrifying act, especially towards penultimate moments... Kantara is a massive success in Karnataka and it won't be a surprise if this well-made film finds immense patronage in Hindi belt too."

#OneWordReview...#Kantara *HINDI*: BRILLIANT.

Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐#KGF2 makers deliver yet another stunner: #Kantara... Mesmerizes you with strong storytelling, superb visuals and fantabulous finale… #RishabShetty’s retelling of folklore leaves you awestruck… DON’T MISS IT. pic.twitter.com/WCno2tGM0m — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) October 13, 2022

Kantara focuses on the tussle between human beings and nature and features Rishab Shetty in a double role. It also features Sapthami Gowda, Achyuth Kumar, Manasi Sudhir, Prakash Thuminad and Pramod Shetty in important roles. The film has been backed by Hombale Films, which also produced the Yash-starrer blockbuster KGF franchise.

Also read: Rishab Shetty’s Kantara surpasses Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, SS Rajamouli's RRR on IMDb