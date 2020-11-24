Big moment! Indian Twitter users celebrate Delhi Crime's Emmy win

Indian crime drama 'Delhi Crime' won the International Emmy award 2020 under the category 'best drama series' on Monday. The Netflix show which aired last year on the OTT platform was based on the 2012 Nirbhaya gang rape case.

The series is directed by Richie Mehta, starring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Vinod Sherawat, Denzil Smith, Gopal Dutt, Yashaswini Dayama and Jaya Bhattacharya.

Mehta in his acceptance speech paid tribute to the victim and her mother. He said, "I dedicate this award to all the women who not just endure the violence that so many men inflict on them, but are then tasked to solve the problem. Finally, to the tireless mother, and her daughter. Not a day goes by when I don't think about you both and what the world subjected you two to. And I hope none of us ever forget that."

One user wrote, "It doesn't come as a surprise. It was such a powerful portrayal of that ghastly crime. Heartiest congratulations to the whole team and especially to @ShafaliShah for such an absorbing role."

Another user said, "You should feel content for the fact that it shows our justice system in a positive light, that the rapists were not protected by the law and how this nation as a whole came together to give justice to the hapless victim. All the things which BBC documentaries conveniently skipped."

Some users were not too thrilled with the idea of the show bagging the award. One such user tweeted, "It features the same @DelhiPolice that went all hand in gloves with fanatics during last year's CAA and NRC protests. It's officers were shamelessly roaming without their name badges and selectively harassing, arresting and assaulting people. Friendly reminder to not get mislead (sic)."

