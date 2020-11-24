'Super proud moment for Indians': Delhi Crime bags Emmy Awards for 'Best Drama' series

Netflix's drama 'Delhi Crime' has won the Best Drama series award at the International Emmy Awards. In his acceptance speech at the first-ever virtual Emmy, Director Richie Mehta dedicated his win to all the women who not just face violence inflicted by men "but are also tasked to solve the problem".

Delhi Crime and English Vinglish actor Adil Hussain congratulated the team of Delhi Crime for their win at the 48th International Emmy Awards.





Delhi Crime wins the Emmy International Awards for Best Drama. Congratulations to the whole team - Adil hussain November 23, 2020

Neerja Director Ram Madhvani also congratulated the team on its achievement.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for his work in projects like Thackeray and Serious Men, said that an Emmy win for Delhi Crime is 'a super proud moment for us Indians'.

#DelhiCrime winning big at the @iemmys is a Super proud moment for us Indians

Hearty Congratulations Director @RichieMehta & the whole cast and crew. - Nawazuddin Siddiqui November 24, 2020

The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi and actor Pratik Gandhi, known for his portrayal of Harshad Mehta, also congratulated the Delhi Crime team for sealing this victory at the Emmy.

The Richie Mehta-directorial is based on the horrendous 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape, murder and the consequent investigation. Told from the perspective of the investigating team, this series features Shefali Shah in the role of Deputy Commissioner of Police, Vartika Chaturvedi.

Apart from Shah, the show stars actors like Adil Hussain, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and Yashaswini Dayama in pivotal roles. The show received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike for being firmly rooted in reality. The Netflix series has a rating of 8.5 on IMDb.

