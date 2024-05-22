Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 to premiere in June: Here is the new announcement promo

After months of speculation, the next season of Big Boss OTT will release this June. Jio Cinema on Wednesday, made the announcement on their official Instagram account, where it unveiled that Bigg Boss OTT will arrive next month in June. The exact date is yet to be announced.

The promo showcased fights, arguments, and must-watch moments from the past seasons, ranging from Elvish Yadav's fights in the house to Shehnaaz Gill's ‘Sada kutta Tommy’ dialogue, with the voiceover that said, “Ye viral moment sab bhool jaoge! Bigg Boss OTT ka agla season dekh kar baki sab bhool jaoge. Kyuki ye season hoga khaas! Ekdum Jhakkas (You will forget these viral moments because this season will be special!)”

Expressing excitement a fan wrote, "Super excited!" Another said, “Can't wait for season 3!” “Can June come any faster,” asked an excited fan.

JioCinema also shared the announcement video on social media. Captioning it in Hindi, they wrote what loosely translates to, "You'll forget everything after watching the new season of Bigg Boss OTT."

Last month, Endemol Shine India shared a graphic poster of Salman Khan announcing the upcoming season. Sharing the poster, it wrote, “Ready for the Entertainment & Drama? Comment below who YOU want to see SLAYINGG in the next season of #biggbossotts3.”

This announcement came around the time when the actor was making headlines for the gunshots fired outside his Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai's Bandra area on April 14.

Bigg Boss OTT is a sequel of the popular Indian reality TV show Bigg Boss. The first season was streamed on Voot and it was hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar. Salman Khan replaced Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Elvish Yadav was the winner of the Salman Khan-hosted second season.

The first two seasons saw celebrities including Akshara Singh, Karan Nath, Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Akanksha Puri, Jiya Shankar, Cyrus Broacha, and Pooja Bhatt.