BMC to demarcate portion of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalow Prateeksha for road widening

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has asked the Mumbai Suburban Collector to demarcate portion of a road touching megastar Amitabh Bachchan's posh Prateeksha bungalow in Mumbai's Juhu area for widening work aimed at decongesting traffic in the metro. The veteran actor has not responded on the matter yet but all the other owners have approved.

India's richest civic body had sent a communique dated May 22 to the Mumbai Suburban District Collector asking him to undertake "appropriate action on measurement and demarcation" of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Marg, where the actor's bungalow is located, news agency PTI reported.

The communique further adds that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray have been asking to expedite the road widening work. "If this road is widened, it will help ease the traffic congestion there and provide relief to the people," the letter stated.

Congress corporator Tulip Miranda said the BMC had notified the 102 Not Out Actor and the Munna Bhai MBBS filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani along with seven other property owners back in 2017 about the road widening work.

Miranda condemned the "VIP treatment" accorded to the actor and claimed while the wall of the plot adjoining Bachchan's abode was demolished, his bungalow was left untouched.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal; with agency inputs

Also read: Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao headed for divorce; to co-parent son Azad