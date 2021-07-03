Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao headed for divorce; to co-parent son Azad

Bollywood's power couple Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao have released a joint statement announcing their divorce. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the statement on Twitter.

AAMIR KHAN - KIRAN SEPARATE… JOINT STATEMENT… pic.twitter.com/YlixZbvtIA — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2021

"In these 15 beautiful years together, we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives- no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," the statement read. As per the statement, they will co-parent their son Azad and will continue their professional collaborations on films, and Paani Foundation.

Both Amir Khan and Kiran Rao thanked their family, friends and well-wishers for their support and hoped that they would see the separation as the beginning of a new chapter and not an end. "We request our well-wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that- like us- you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey," the couple further mentioned in the note.

The Dil Chahta Hai actor and the Dhobi Ghat director met for the first time on the set of the former's film Lagaan in 2001 and got married in 2005. The couple welcomed their son Azad via surrogacy in 2011.

Prior to marrying Kiran in 2005, Aamir Khan was married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has son Junaid and daughter Ira. On the professional front, they will work together on Laal Singh Chaddha, which is Bollywood's remake of Tom Hanks' classic film Forrest Gump.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal