Bombay HC sends Raj Kundra, business partner Ryan Thorpe to 14 days custody

Bombay High Court has sent Indian-British businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and his business partner Ryan Thorpe to 14 days of judicial custody in the porn films racket case. While the prosecution sought a week-long extension, the Magistrate handed them a judicial custody of 14 days. A financial auditor has also been appointed to investigate the money trail of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty and their involvement in the porn films racket case.

The Mumbai Police crime branch has found transactions worth crores from joint account of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Crime Branch also suspects that the earnings from 'Hotshots' and 'Bolly Fame' apps used to come into this account. The crime branch is probing whether money earned from these apps was being invested in Bitcoin, ANI reported. Meanwhile, four employees at Viaan Industries turned witness against Kundra in the pornography racket case. These employees have provided crucial information about how Viaan Industries' Mumbai office was used for a pornographic scam.

Kundra was previously presented before the Metropolitan Magistrate at Esplanade who remanded him to police custody till July 23, 2021. Magistrate had extended Kundra's police remand till July 27. He has been named as the key conspirator in the case and is charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.



Edited by Mehak Agarwal

