Raj Kundra made erotic films, not pornographic content: Shilpa Shetty

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has denied any involvement in the pornographic movies racket case involving her husband Indian-British businessman Raj Kundra.

During her questioning by the crime branch of Mumbai Police at her residence, Shetty said her husband used to make erotic films and not porn films. She also tried to explain how both films are different from one another.

The actress, who was recently seen in Hungama 2 movie, said that she did not have any involvement with Hotshots app, the streaming service at the heart of the case, and mentioned that she knew nothing about the exact content on HotShots, India Today reported.

Shetty said that content on other OTT platforms and web series is more pornographic in nature.

Mumbai Police has claimed that it has "sufficient evidence" to suggest that Kundra was the key conspirator in this case. Officials have claimed that Kundra benefitted financially from the platform, adding the foreign funds associated with the app's business need to be investigated.

"Newcomer women artists were offered break in web series and short films and asked to undergo auditions. During this process, they were told to do bold scenes that later turned into semi-nude and nude scenes. Some of them had approached the Crime Branch in this regard", Mumbai Joint CP (Crime) Milind Bharambe said.

Meanwhile, Shetty has also urged audience to watch her film Hungama 2 as the entire team has worked to make a good film.

