Viaan Industries' staff turn witness against Raj Kundra, give statement

Four employees at businessman Raj Kundra's Viaan Industries have allegedly provided critical information about how the firm's Mumbai office was utilised to enable a pornographic scam.

The statements of the four employees will play a crucial role in establishing the role of Kundra in the porn racket, police added.

Raj Kundra, businessman and husband of Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 along with 10 others in connection with making pornographic content available through mobile apps. He was placed in police custody till July 23, which was later extended to July 27.

According to the Indian Express, an official said one of the employees at Viaan Industries had told the police that soon after an FIR was registered in February, they were instructed to delete all the pornographic content from their servers.

The police are also probing into Kenrin, a UK-based company and owner of the HotShots app, where the alleged porn content was published. They claimed that the app was operated from the premises of Viaan Industries, with Kundra taking all major decisions pertaining to the functioning of the app.

