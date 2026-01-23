'Border', 'Freedom at Midnight' season 2, 'Taskaree': Movies, shows to watch on OTT on Republic Day weekend

The extended Republic Day weekend is an ideal time to unwind and binge-watch some of the most talked-about new releases and returning favourites on streaming platforms. Spanning genres from period dramas and espionage thrillers to action-packed entertainers and stirring patriotic titles, OTT platforms have rolled out a diverse slate of content for viewers planning a stay-at-home weekend.

Here’s a handpicked selection of films and web series to add to your watchlist.

Republic Day 2026: Movies, OTT shows to binge this weekend

Freedom at Midnight Season 2 (SonyLIV)

Streaming from January 9, the second season of *Freedom at Midnight* revisits the turbulent period following India’s Independence. The series continues to explore the political and human consequences of Partition, capturing the uncertainty, ambition and conflict that defined the early years of a newly free nation.

Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web (Netflix)

Released on January 14, this Emraan Hashmi-led thriller dives into the shadowy world of smuggling and organised crime. With a strong focus on moral conflict, betrayal and power, the series is designed for viewers looking for a fast-paced, binge-worthy holiday watch.

Space Gen: Chandrayaan (JioHotstar)

Streaming from January 23, the series focuses on the events that took place between Chandrayaan-2 heartbreak and the eventual success of Chandrayaan-3.

Border (Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the 1971 Indo-Pak war, the film is remembered for its stirring portrayal of sacrifice and battlefield camaraderie. The ensemble cast includes Mack Moroleng, Jackie Dorman, Victor Banerjee, Sobha, Pooja Ruprell and Santosh Pandey.

Kesari Chapter 2 (JioHotstar)

Directed by Anurag Singh, the film explores the aftermath of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday in significant roles.

Chak De! India (Netflix)

Directed by Kabir Khan, the film focuses on a former hockey star who inspires a women's team and leads them to a victory at the 2002 Commonwealth Games.

120 Bahadur (Amazon Prime Video)

Re-released on January 16, the film revisits the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Inspired by real events, *120 Bahadur* pays tribute to extraordinary bravery and sacrifice, making it a fitting Republic Day watch.

Shershaah (Amazon Prime Video)

Based on the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, the film captures his courage during the Kargil War. Deeply emotional and patriotic, it reflects on duty, bravery and sacrifice, making it a fitting Republic Day watch.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (Zee5, Airtel Xstream Play)

Based on the 2016 Uri surgical strike, the film blends real events with tightly paced action and military drama. Driven by a strong nationalistic core, Uri remains a popular Republic Day pick for viewers seeking a powerful, high-impact cinematic watch.

Raazi (Amazon Prime Video)