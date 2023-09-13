Brie Larson-led ‘The Marvels’ to hit theatres on Nov 10, may clash with Salman Khan’s 'Tiger 3'  

Here’s to some great news for Marvel fans and superhero movie lovers. Brie Larson-led superhero-action flick The Marvels is all set to hit theatres worldwide on November 10. The film will release in theatres in the IMAX format as well as the standard formats.

Marvel Studios also released the first look and IMAX poster of the upcoming Brie Larson film. Sharing the first look of the film on its official Instagram handle, Marvel Studios wrote: “The countdown has begun. Experience The Marvels in IMAX, only in cinemas on November 10.”

A triple threat 💙❤💜



Check out the exclusive @IMAX poster for #TheMarvels. In cinemas November 10. pic.twitter.com/LxcuR7tsi8 — Marvel India (@Marvel_India) September 13, 2023

The Marvels vs Tiger 3

Action movie fans can expect a double treat as The Marvels will likely clash with the much-awaited Salman Khan’s action-thriller film Tiger 3. The film is also scheduled for a worldwide IMAX release on November 10, coinciding with the Diwali holiday in India.

About The Marvels

The Marvels is the 33rd installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film focuses on Carol Denvers aka Captain Marvel who has reclaimed her identity from tyrant Kree and exacted revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. Due to unforeseen circumstances, Denvers has to shoulder the burden of a destabilized universe.

This, however, is not Larson’s first collaboration with Marvel Studios as she has previously worked with the production company on movies such as Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Larson previously played Carol Denvers in Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame.

The Marvels features Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani, Zawe Ashton, Gary Lewis, Seo-Jun Park, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, and Samuel L. Jackson in pivotal roles. The film has been jointly written by Nia DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

About Tiger 3

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is expected to take on from where Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan left, as per reports. Salman Khan’s upcoming venture is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe, which features films like Ek Tha Tiger (2012), Tiger Zinda Hai (2017), War (2019), and Pathaan (2023).

