‘Jawan’ box office collection day 7: Shah Rukh Khan’s film crosses Rs 600 crore worldwide, inches towards Rs 400 crore in India

‘Jawan’ box office: Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller Jawan has set the box office on fire ever since its release. The film has crossed the coveted Rs 600 crore mark at the worldwide box office as of Tuesday. The latest Shah Rukh Khan film made Rs 125.05 crore on its first day, Rs 109.24 crore on its second day, Rs 140.17 crore on its third day, Rs 156.80 crore on its fourth day, Rs 52.39 crore on its fifth day, and Rs 38.21 crore on its sixth day. With this, the film's total worldwide box office collections stand at Rs 621.86 crore so far.

Jawan also became the fastest film to cross Rs 575 crore at the international box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-led film crossed Rs 575 crore globally within just five days of its release. The film made Rs 125.05 crore on its day 1, Rs 109.24 crore on its day 2, Rs 140.17 crore on its day 3, Rs 156.80 crore on its day 4, and Rs 52.39 crore on its day 4, taking its total collections to Rs 583.65 crore on its fifth day.

Domestically, Jawan has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark within seven days of its release. The film is estimated to have made a total of around Rs 367.92 crore at the India box office as of its first Wednesday. Jawan raked in Rs 75 crore on its first day, Rs 53.23 crore on its first Friday, Rs 77.83 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 80.10 crore on its first Sunday, Rs 32.92 crore on its first Monday, and around Rs 27.22 crore on its first Tuesday.

The film will likely rake in around Rs 21.62 crore on its first Wednesday, taking its total India box office figures to Rs 367.92 crore. Jawan has overtaken the lifetime collections of Prabhas’ Adipurush in India. Adipurush made a total of Rs 342.47 crore in terms of gross collections at the India box office, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

Jawan is also the fastest film to enter the much-coveted club of Hindi movies that have crossed Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-led action-thriller achieved the milestone within just six days of its release, leaving behind the likes of the superstar’s own movie Pathaan, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2, SS Rajamouli-directorial Baahubali 2, and Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2.

Directed by Bigil and Mersal director Atlee, Jawan focuses on the poignant journey of a man who sets out to correct the wrongs of the society with the help of a group of women. The film features Shah Rukh Khan in a double role as Vikram Rathod and Azad. It also features Nayanthara as a police officer tasked with taking down Shah Rukh Khan’s character whereas Vjiay Sethupathi plays the lead antagonist.

Jawan also features Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan co-star Deepika Padukone as his wife Aishwarya Rathore and Sanjay Dutt in a cameo appearance. It also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharjee and Lehar Khan in supporting roles. The film was released in theatres worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

