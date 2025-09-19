Celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg passes away after scuba diving accident

Celebrated Assamese singer and cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, passed away on Friday at the age of 52. He was in Singapore at the time of his death.

According to a reports in local media, Garg passed away in a scuba diving accident. The police rescued him from the sea and rushed him to a hospital, where he was placed under intensive care before passing away.

The singer was in Singapore to attend the North East Festival, where he was scheduled to perform today. Tributes and condolences have poured in from across Assam, as well as the country.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he had no words to express his grief, and a great loss to the community. "Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen's voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled. Our future generations will remember him as a stalwart of Assam’s culture, and his works will inspire many more talented artists in the days and years to come. Beyond his music, his connection with people and passion for helping them will always be remembered. I will greatly cherish all my interactions with him. That magical voice has forever gone silent. Tragic beyond words! I grieve with my fellow citizens on the passing away of Zubeen. Rest well, Zubeen! You will always be Assam's favourite rockstar," he said.

Not only in Assamese and Hindi, Zubeen Garg had sung for many other languages, including Bengali, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Nepali.

Zubeen Garg started singing at the early age of three. His debut album, 'Anamika', was released in 1992. 'Maya', 'Zubeenor Gaan', 'Xabda', 'Pakhi', 'Shishu', 'Jantra' are some of his most beloved Assamese albums. He had also sung for Hindi films such as 'Dil Se', 'Vaastav', 'Fiza', 'Asoka', 'Kaante', 'Gangster', 'Krissh 3', and more. However, it was his song 'Ya Ali' for Gangster that made him a household name outside of Assam.