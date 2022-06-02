CM Yogi announces film 'Samrat Prithviraj' tax-free in Uttar Pradesh

The Yogi Adityanath government of Uttar Pradesh has declared the Akshay Kumar-starrer film Samrat Prithviraj tax-free in the state after watching a 'special screening' of the film, which was kept for the Yogi cabinet on Thursday.

Earlier, the Yogi government had also made the film The Kashmir Files tax-free. The movie shows the plight of Kashmiri Pandits living in the area.

Director Chandraprakash Dwivedi's movie Samrat Prithviraj will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on June 3.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also watched the film and praised it fiercely.

Shah, after watching the movie, said that ‘Prithviraj is the story of a warrior who fought for every inch of land from Afghanistan to Delhi. I say from the heart that Chandraprakash Dwivedi has revived Prithviraj through his film. Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar have also played their characters well and they have breathed life into their respective roles.’

Apart from Shah and Adityanath, ministers including Piyush Goyal, Anurag Thakur and Ashwini Vaishnav have also watched the special show.

'Samrat Prithviraj' also stars Sanjay Dutt, and Sonu Sood and marks the screen debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chillar. Akshay Kumar plays the lead role in the upcoming movie.

