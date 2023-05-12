Dahaad Twitter review: 'This is Sonakshi Sinha's best performance ever,' say viewers

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha made her OTT debut with "Dahaad" on the small screen. The upcoming Prime Video crime-drama series was created by filmmakers Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. Kagti also directed the eight-part show with Ruchika Oberoi of "Island City" fame.

The crime thriller centres around the investigation of a series of murders in Rajasthan, with the unlawful usage of public facilities being a significant aspect of these crimes. The murders were initially thought to be suicides, but they kept happening, revealing a serial murderer pattern. The narrative then shifts into a cat-and-mouse battle between the killer and the cops.

Also featuring Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah, “Dahaad” started streaming on Prime Video starting May 12. It is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby, with Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Kagti, and Zoya Akhtar as executive producers.

Twitter users were quick to share their two cents about the film. While some called it a masterpiece, others termed it as ‘power packed cop drama.’

Check Twitter reactions here:

#Dahaad is yet another masterpiece from the house of @primevideoIN! Just watched 2 episodes and I am hooked on it! Eagerly excited to watch more episodes! #DahaadOnPrime @excelmovies ⁦@tigerbabyfilms⁩ pic.twitter.com/PQ3tKVriuy — Sanchita Jhunjhunwala (@sanchita2627) May 12, 2023

#Dahaad is finally here! Undoubtedly, this is what we can call a power packed cop drama that is well studded with all the elements to engage the audience! Watch it now only on @primevideoIN! #DahaadOnPrime @excelmovies @tigerbabyfilms pic.twitter.com/8TEB2lCLdf — SantaBanta.com (@santa_banta) May 12, 2023

He’s so terrific in Dahaad as Murli Chandal, that I’m going to steal from his performance. It’s my pick for the best performance in Dahaad #YogiSingha pic.twitter.com/wS9p7fZTt5 — “SuperGullu” (@gulshandevaiah) May 12, 2023

Dahad is a good thriller web series. Acting and screenplay is top class. — GoodTimes (@GoodSgks1234) May 12, 2023

Also Read: Licence of Air India pilot who invited 'lady friend' into cockpit suspended for 3 months, airline fined Rs 30 lakh