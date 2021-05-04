Deepika Padukone tests positive for COVID-19, father Prakash Padukone hospitalised

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. Padukone's family members including her mother Ujjala, father Prakash Padukone, and sister Anisha have also tested positive for the coronavirus. Padukone is currently staying in her home town Bengaluru.

Deepika's father and former badminton champion Prakash Padukone has reportedly been hospitalised and is being treated for COVID-19.

The news of Deepika Padukone's family testing positive for COVID-19 was shared by popular Bollywoood photographer and content creator Viral Bhayani. In an Instagram post, Bhayani note that Deepika Padukone's father, mother and sister have tested positive for COVID-19. Bhayani also shared a picture of the Padukone family. In the caption of the post, Bhayani wrote that Prakash Padukone has been hospitalised for COVID-19 treatment.

Earlier on Tuesday, Vimal Kumar, a friend of Padukone had told PTI, "Around 10 days back, Prakash, his wife (Ujjala), and second daughter (Anisha), developed symptoms and got themselves tested and the results came out to be positive. He is okay now. All his parameters are fine, his wife and daughter are at home and he too will be hopefully discharged in 2-3 days."

However, Deepika Padukone's fans must take this news with a grain of salt as the superstar's family is yet to confirm any of these developments.

