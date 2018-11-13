Deepika-Ranveer wedding: Here's how much the couple is paying per day at the Lake Como resort

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh - Bollywood's golden couple - are just hours away from tying the knot. The preparations at the Lake Como venue are underway in full swing. Chefs from Switzerland were also flown in to join the catering team and help with desserts and the wedding cake. On Monday morning, florists were also specially flown in from Florence to decorate the venue, Villa del Balbianello.

However, the couple and the families are not staying at Villa del Balbianello but at a luxury resort in the village of Blevio, on the eastern side of the lake. The resort has been fully booked and is also being decorated by the florists.

The resort has 75 rooms, 4 restaurants and bars, including an al fresco terrace overlooking the lake, 4 conference rooms, a spa, indoor swimming pool, outdoor floating pool and is surrounded by a botanic park spread across an area of 26,000 sq m, as mentioned in a report in India Today. The resort is a 40-45 minutes drive from the venue, but is a shorter commute by boat.

The average cost of a room at the property is 400 euros or Rs 33,000. Factoring in that the resort has 75 rooms and that Deepika and Ranveer have fully booked the place, they are spending around Rs 24,75,000 per day, which comes to more than Rs 1 crore 73 lakh for a week.

The resort is booked till November 17, which also happens to be the last day for the season. The resort will reopen in March next year.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to get married on November 14 and 15 at the Villa del Balbianello. There will be two wedding ceremonies - one as per Sindhi customs and the other per Konkani customs. The wedding is reported to be an infinite affair. Select few from the film industry, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Farah Khan will be attending the wedding.