Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maharashtra CM in a star-studded ceremony: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan attend

A host of Bollywood celebrities graced the oath-taking ceremony of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at Azad Maidan today. Notable actors, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Vidya Balan, were among the attendees, adding a touch of glamour to the political event.

Devendra Fadnavis is set to begin his third term as Chief Minister, with Eknath Shinde, who previously held the position, assuming the role of Deputy Chief Minister in the new government. The ceremony also saw the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers, and several prominent BJP leaders.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen sharing a warm hug at the event, while Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor exchanged courtesies. Other attendees included Madhuri Dixit, Vidya Balan accompanied by her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur, as well as Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor with her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Khushi Kapoor with her father Boney Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor.

This ceremony comes after a nearly two-week pause following the Maharashtra Assembly election results. Fadnavis was unanimously elected by the BJP's legislative group on Wednesday, following discussions with coalition partners Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar).

NDA's show of power

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Piyush Goyal, Nirmala Sitharaman, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Chirag Paswan also graced the occasion. Maharashtra BJP leaders Narayan Rane and Pankaja Munde were also present at the mega event.

Around 19 CMs and Deputy CMs of NDA-ruled states including Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan (Andhra Pradesh), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Bhupinder Patel (Gujarat), Pushkar Singh Dhami (Uttarakhand), Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam), Dr Mohan Yadav (Madhya Pradesh) and Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan) were also present at the ceremony.

Who's who of the entertainment world industry present

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani, Aditya Birla Group boss Kumar Mangalam Birla, along with his daughter Ananya, and Master Blaster of Indian cricket Sachin Tendulkar were also present at the ceremony.

MVA leaders give the event a skip

Meanwhile, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders including Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar gave the ceremony a skip. Aaditya Thackeray, Supriya Sule, and Jayant Patil also decided to give the mega event at Azad Maidan a miss. No Congress leader was present at the event either.