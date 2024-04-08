Dhanush and Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya file for divorce after 18 years of marriage

Director Aishwarya Rajinikanth and actor-director Dhanush have filed for divorce at the Chennai family court. Sources close to the couple told India Today that they filed the petition under Section 13 B, which pertains to divorce by mutual consent. The decision to part ways was announced by the couple in January 2022, surprising many of their followers at that time.

Nearly 18 months later, Aishwarya Rajinikanth and Dhanush have filed for divorce by mutual consent. They have been living apart for the past two years. Despite their separation, they have been seen together at their sons' school events. Dhanush announced their separation on January 17, 2022, marking the end of their 18-year marriage.

His statement read, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better (sic)."

Aishwarya also shared a similar message on her social media, requesting privacy as they navigate their separation. Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in 2004 when they were 21 and 23 years old, respectively. They are now proud parents to two sons, Yatra and Linga.

Since their separation, Dhanush and Aishwarya have focused on their individual careers. Aishwarya made her directorial comeback with 'Lal Salaam', which included Rajinikanth in a significant cameo. Dhanush also supported the film. Meanwhile, Dhanush has been occupied with various acting projects and his directorial pursuits. His next directorial venture is 'Raayan', following his successful debut.