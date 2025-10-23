'Different type of SaaS tho': Netizens as Bill Gates features in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' promo

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is all set to make a surprise appearance on Indian television, and not just anywhere — but in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2! A brand-new promo of the Star Plus show has sent fans into a frenzy.

It opens with Smriti Irani’s iconic character, Tulsi Virani, hopping on a video call — with none other than Bill Gates himself. Tulsi greets him with her trademark “Jai Shri Krishna,” and Gates, ever the good sport, echoes it back with a smile.

Delighted, Tulsi beams and says in Hindi, “It feels really nice that you are connecting with my family directly from America. We are waiting for you eagerly.” To which Gates responds warmly, “Thank you, Tulsi ji.”

This marks Gates’ second-ever TV cameo, following his guest appearance on The Big Bang Theory. However, this time it’s a virtual cameo, not an in-person one.

Soon after the promo went viral on social media, netizens were quick to put on their witty hats and share some fun takes.

A user commented: "This is a different type of SaaS tho."

"Bill Gates ko koi blackmail to nhi kar rha! Ya phir Billu bhaiya fas gye kisi ke chakkar me," a second user said.

"Itne bure din aa gye Bill Gates ke (sic)," a third user wrote. "He will help to open the Windows to dry out that washed laptop (sic)," another user said in jest.

"Ab serial ka naam hoga 'Kyunki Code bhi kabhi bug tha (sic)'," yet another user said jocularly. "Are you serious? How did they pull this off?" a shocked netizen asked.

According to a Times of India report, Gates’ segment will spotlight maternal and newborn health, along with the ongoing work of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in these areas.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi first premiered in 2000 and went on to become a record-breaking phenomenon, running for 1,833 episodes until 2008. The special Bill Gates episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 will air on Star Plus at 10:30 PM on Thursday, and will also be available for streaming on JioHotstar.