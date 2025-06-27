Diljit Dosanjh dropped from Border 2 for casting Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, Ammy Virk likely to replace him

Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has been dropped from the upcoming war drama Border 2 following controversy over casting Pakistani actor Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3, India Today reported, citing sources. The makers decided to drop the Punjabi singer-actor from the film as they allegedly felt that it would be inappropriate to cast Diljit.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The decision to remove him was taken after the team unanimously decided that the actor should not be a part of the film. Ammy Virk is likely to replace Diljit Dosanjh, as per sources.

“Given 'Border 2' focuses on the Indian Army, the makers felt Diljit’s presence would not be suitable. They also did not want the entire controversy to dilute the film and its promotions. The team will re-shoot the portion that features Diljit soon,” the source told India Today.

Earlier in the day, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to immediately withdraw permission granted for the shooting of the film at the National Defence Academy (NDA) premises in Pune.

Advertisement

The FWICE has officially boycotted Dosanjh for collaborating with Aamir, stating his association with Pakistani artists has "disrespected" the country's sentiments, especially after the Pahalgam attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.

"It is important to bring to your notice that the said film (Border 2) features actor Diljit Dosanjh, who has been officially boycotted by FWICE owing to his involvement with individuals and content that have deeply disrespected Indian sentiments, especially by associating with Pakistani artists known for their anti-India views, and participating in projects filmed in sensitive border locations like Pahalgam immediately following terror incidents targeting our armed forces," the federation said.

Moreover, the federation has issued a "non-cooperative directive" to the Sardaar Ji 3 actor for his collaboration with Hania Aamir.

Advertisement

"All associations affiliated with FWICE and their members are instructed not to cooperate with you on any current or future projects until such time as you publicly dissociate from the said collaboration and issue an unconditional apology to the Indian film fraternity and the citizens of India."

Due to the massive backlash from the film fraternity and moviegoers, the makers of Sardaar Ji 3 have announced they will not release the film in India.

At present, Diljit is working on Border 2, the sequel of the 1997 film Border, which also features Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in significant roles. The film is helmed by Anurag Singh, known for films like Kesari and Punjab 1984.