'Many would choose to...': Netizens on Prashant Kishor's 'industries can't stop migration' take, say 'Bihar isn't Singapore or Norway'

Hong Kong-based entrepreneur Prakash Dadlani on Friday shared his take on Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor's 'industries can't stop migration in Bihar'. Kishor said in an interview that setting up industries alone does not stop migration while citing economic models adopted by the likes of Singapore and New Zealand.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Prakash Dadlani said that manufacturing is not just about output, but it also helps in building ecosystems. He said that many workers in Bihar would choose to stay near their families instead of migrating to other states if the state had a solid manufacturing sector.

"Manufacturing isn't just about output. It builds entire ecosystems. When factories are set up, they generate employment across logistics, maintenance, packaging, food services, housing, and dozens of other local industries. If Bihari workers had strong manufacturing opportunities in Bihar, many would choose to stay near their families instead of migrating under compulsion," Dadlani said in a post on X.

He further explained why it could be lucrative for industries to come to Bihar.

Another user said that he does not fully agree with Prashant Kishore's take.

Advertisement

"I don't fully agree with him. He's focused on long-term education and service, ignoring Bihar's urgent need for industrialisation. Bihar isn't Singapore or Norway, it's closer to 1990s Tamil Nadu, and we must follow that model for holistic development," the user wrote on X.

I don’t fully agree with him.



He’s focused on long-term education and service, ignoring Bihar’s urgent need for industrialization.



Bihar isn’t Singapore or Norway, it’s closer to 1990s Tamil Nadu, and we must follow that model for holistic development.pic.twitter.com/6aGufJHmtj — Ashutosh Nandan (@BiharKaVoice) June 26, 2025

In an interview with ANI, Kishor said that big industrial parks cannot be built in Bihar since the state is landlocked and has a very high population density. He added that the first priority has to be to improve Bihar's education and services sector and provide good education to children.

Advertisement

"Let's say an Adani sets up an industry or if an Ambani builds a factory in the state, how many people will get labour from that? 10,000; 20,000; 50,000; 1 lakh; Bihar has a population of ~13 crore. There is confusion. All leaders will come in the day and say that the government has given 5 lakh jobs," Kishor said.