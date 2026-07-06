Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj pulled from Zee5 two days after release: Here's the full story behind it

Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj streamed on Zee5 for exactly two days before it was taken down. The film, which spent over three years stuck in a certification battle before it could reach audiences, is now unavailable in India once again, this time without any stated reason.

Zee5 has described the situation as a "pause" in light of "current developments." It has not linked the removal to any legal direction or to the earlier dispute with the censor board. What it has done is stand by the film. But for the millions who wanted to watch it, standing by a film they can no longer access counts for little.

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To understand why this matters, you have to go back to the beginning.

What is Satluj about?

The film, previously titled Punjab '95, is based on the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra, a human rights activist who, in the early 1990s, documented evidence that thousands of people who disappeared during Punjab's militancy era had been secretly cremated by police without their families ever being informed.

Khalra's investigation drew international attention to alleged human rights abuses carried out during one of the most turbulent periods in Punjab's modern history. In 1995, he was abducted. He was later killed. Several police officials were eventually convicted in connection with his abduction and murder.

Diljit Dosanjh plays Khalra in the film. Honey Trehan directs it.

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Why did it take three years to release?

When the makers approached the Central Board of Film Certification for theatrical clearance, the board's demands were anything but routine.

According to director Honey Trehan, the CBFC's list of required changes grew from an initial 21 cuts to 127 suggested alterations. Among its demands, the board reportedly asked the makers to remove Jaswant Singh Khalra's name from the film entirely.

Trehan did not hold back. Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said: "Our work is our freedom of speech. Let it come out. If anybody has a problem, they can go to the court. We'll follow what the court says."

On the demand to erase Khalra's identity from his own story, Trehan was unsparing: "CBFC tells us to change the name of Jaswant Singh Khalra, the real-life person on whom our film is based. What they are asking is the deletion of the name of a martyr from our history. Jaswant Singh Khalra has been abducted once again; this time by the CBFC."

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He also argued that the issue went well beyond one film. "The 127 cuts are not on the film but on the democracy of the country. You don't even have legitimate reasons for the cuts you suggest," he said.

The makers refused to make the cuts. The film stayed off screens for three years.

How did it finally get released?

Satluj bypassed the theatrical route entirely and arrived uncut on Zee5 on July 3. The response was immediate, critics praised it, audiences rallied behind it, and the film quickly became a talking point about censorship and artistic freedom.

Diljit Dosanjh, speaking during an Instagram Live session after the release, admitted he had braced for what came next. When a fan asked if he feared the film would be removed, he said he did, and that he was already surprised it had made it to OTT at all. "Today is Saturday. I feel it could be taken down by Monday. But no worries, you download it," he said.

He was right. It came down on July 5.

After the release, Diljit also shared a longer, more personal reflection in Punjabi. In translation, he wrote: "I used to constantly ask the team, 'Will this film ever come out? Can't we tell our own story?' Khalra Sahib's voice was suppressed back in 1995... and even today, his voice is being suppressed... Where do we stand? Kang always used to tell me, 'Times will change; the film will definitely be released one day.' Gratitude, gratitude, and nothing but gratitude."

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What has Zee5 said?

The platform issued a statement thanking viewers for their support. "The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," it said.

It also reaffirmed its position on the film itself. "At Zee5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives."

On the removal, the platform offered this: "In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity." It closed with: "Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering."

Where does it stand now?

Zee5 has not said whether the takedown is connected to the CBFC dispute, a legal order or something else entirely. The phrase "current developments" has been the extent of its explanation.