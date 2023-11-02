'Dunki' teaser Twitter review: 'Another Rs 1,000 cr blockbuster loading,' say excited Shah Rukh Khan fans

'Dunki' teaser audience reactions: The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film Dunki, also being referred to as Dunki Drop 1, was released on the occasion of the superstar's 58th birthday. The teaser begins with Shah Rukh Khan and a bunch of people in a desert running away to save their lives from a goon.

Shortly, the teaser moves to Punjab and shows us the world of Hardy (Khan) and his friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu and Balli. The characters of Manu and Sukhi have been played by Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal, respectively. The superstar, who turned 58 today, shared the first teaser of the film on his X (formerly Twitter) account.

"A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love and being together... Of being in a relationship called home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller. It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The Dunki Drop 1 is here. Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas this Christmas," his post read.

Soon after the teaser dropped, Shah Rukh Khan's fans were excited about it, with most of them saying that Dunki is the next blockbuster film of the actor after Pathaan and Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan’s previous films Pathaan and Jawan were huge successes at the box office. While Pathaan made Rs 1,055 crore at the global box office, Jawan made a total of Rs 1,149.85 crore worldwide.

"The biggest film of the year, Dunki is set to create a hattrick of all time blockbuster after Pathaan and Jawaan," a fan wrote. “KING SIZE TEASER. Wow this looks more amazing. Next Rs 1,000 crore blockbuster loading. Dunki Drop 1 ufff what a great return gift,” another fan said.

Another user said that Dunki is on par with Prabhas' upcoming film Salaar, which is scheduled to clash with the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan film on December 22 in India this year. "Subtle and beautiful. Salaar and Dunki will definitely run on par and create havoc at the box office," a user said.

While Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were excited about the film’s teaser, others were not all that impressed as they said that Dunki’s teaser reminds them of the 2018 Zero. In this film, Shah Rukh Khan played the role of Bauua Singh, a young man from Meerut with short stature. The film had an unsuccessful run at the box office as it could rake in only Rs 178 crore out of the total Rs 200 crore budget, prompting SRK to go on a long sabbatical.

“Not impressed with first look… looks like Zero part 2,” a moviegoer wrote. “Salaar will eat this up. SRK looks in his zero avatar. Even if Dunki becomes a bigger hit in the name of SRK and Hirani, Salaar will be the bigger blockbuster,” a user said.

“Salaar is going to eat Dunki! This is regular OTT stuff which we have already seen many times in the last 5 years. Doesn’t look like a Rajkumar Hirani film and more like Zero 2 and JHMS,” a user noted.

Here are some more reactions on Dunki Drop 1

Dunki story, cast, release date

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki is a comedy-drama film based on an illegal immigration technique called ‘Donkey Flight’, used commonly for backdoor entry for nations like the UK, the US, and Canada. The film depicts the lives of Indians who choose to enter these countries through illegal process and their struggle to return home.

Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment and Jio Studios, the film features Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. The film will release overseas on December 21 and on December 22 in India. In India, Dunki will clash with Prabhas’ next pan-India film Salaar.

