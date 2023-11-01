Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer Tiger 3's shows to begin as early as 7 am on Nov 12

Here's to some good news for Salman Khan fans! The superstar's upcoming film Tiger 3 will have shows commencing from as early as 7 am across the country on November 12, its release date.

Yash Raj Films, the production house behind Tiger 3, has said that the decision was taken due to unprecedented demand by Salman Khan fans and to ensure they can enjoy the film without any spoilers.

The film will be released in premier formats such as 2D, IMAX 2D, 4DX 2D, PVR P[XL], DBOX, ICE, and 4D Motion. The advance booking for Salman Khan's upcoming film will open on November 5. The news was confirmed by film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a post on X formerly known as Twitter.

"SALMAN KHAN: 'TIGER 3' SHOWS FROM 7 AM... YRF has decided to screen Tiger 3 from 7 am on Sunday, 12 November 2023, owing to unprecedented demand... Advance booking opens on Sunday, 5 November 2023," Adarsh said in a post on X.

In September this year, the makers released a video that marked a prelude to the trailer of Tiger 3. The video has montages from Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai and talks about how Salman Khan's character has even risked his life and family for India.

It also comprised hard-hitting dialogues such as "Mere bete ko main nahi India bolega ki uska baap kya tha. Gaddar? Ya deshbhakt? (I will not tell my son, India will tell him who I truly am. Traitor? Or a Patriot?)" and the ultimate "Jab tak Tiger mara nahi tab tak Tiger haara nahi (Tiger will never accept defeat till the day he dies)".

Tiger 3 is the fifth instalment in the YRF Spy Universe. The YRF Spy Universe comprises films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film follows the events of Pathaan and will see Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif reprise their roles as Avinash and Zoya respectively.

The film also features Emraan Hashmi, Kumud Mishra and Anant Vidhaat in significant roles. Tiger 3 will release in theatres worldwide on Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. The screenplay for the film has been written by Shridhar Raghavan and the music has been given by Pritam Chakraborty. Cinematography of the film has been done by Anay Goswami and Sahil Bhardwaj.

Also Read: ‘Tiger 3’ teaser Twitter review: ‘Will definitely take legacy to the next level,’ say excited Salman Khan fans

Also Read: Brie Larson-led ‘The Marvels’ to hit theatres on Nov 10, may clash with Salman Khan’s 'Tiger 3'