'Even Alia Bhatt likes...': Pakistani brand uses actor's AI-generated images to promote collection, faces heat online

A Pakistani clothing label has come under scrutiny after using AI-generated images of Alia Bhatt to promote its latest ethnic collection, triggering a fresh debate around digital likeness and celebrity consent in advertising.

The brand, Wajayesha Official, recently shared a series of images on Instagram that appear to show Bhatt modelling their outfits. The post, however, was not a real collaboration.

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Instead, the visuals were digitally created using artificial intelligence, recreating the actor’s face and styling her in multiple looks. The caption read, “Even Alia Bhatt likes our pure sheesha silk collection!! Colour can be customised, book your order now.”

The images draw heavily from Bhatt’s widely circulated public appearances. Some visuals resemble her runway presence for L’Oréal Paris in 2024, while others appear inspired by her association with Gucci, including her appearance at Milan Fashion Week in February 2026.

A few looks also echo her collaborations with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, particularly in the use of traditional jewellery and styling.

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Bhatt, who has built a strong global profile with films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings, has not commented on the development so far. There is also no indication that the actor has endorsed the brand.

The incident highlights a growing concern in the fashion and advertising industries — the unauthorised use of AI to replicate celebrity identities.

With Bhatt currently in the spotlight due to her upcoming film Love and War, the timing of the post has only amplified its reach online. The episode adds to a larger conversation on how rapidly evolving AI tools are reshaping marketing practices — often faster than the rules meant to govern them.