'Fighter' overseas advance booking update: Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone-starrer crosses $100k

'Fighter' advance booking day 1: Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer patriotic action drama Fighter has struck gold in its overseas advance bookings for the film's first day first show (FDFS) on January 25. The movie's pre-sales in the overseas markets have crossed the $100,000 milestone on Thursday for the opening day soon 7 days ahead of its worldwide theatrical release, film trade portal Sacnilk reported citing overseas collection trackers.

As of Wednesday, 299 tickets were sold for Fighter in the UAE across 96 shows, according to film trade analyst Nishit Shaw. "299 tickets sold for #Fighter at VOX (UAE) across 96 shows. Yas Mall (Abu Dhabi) leading with 177 tickets followed by CC Mirdif Dubai (50 tickets). Superb start considering advance booking opened recently. Stay Tuned for more updates (sic)," Shaw said in his post on X (formerly Twitter).

299 tickets sold for #Fighter at VOX (UAE) across 96 shows. 🔥 Yas Mall (Abu Dhabi) leading with 177 tickets followed by CC Mirdif Dubai (50 tickets). Superb start considering advance booking opened recently. 👌🔥



Stay Tuned for more updates. pic.twitter.com/JoIks07AUg — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) January 17, 2024

The film's advance booking in the overseas markets opened days after its trailer landed on YouTube. The film's trailer is packed with exciting action scenes, patriotism-evoking dialogues and sequences showing Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan's on-screen chemistry and camaraderie.

Moviegoers and fans were ecstatic after the much-awaited trailer came out. They commended Hrithik Roshan for his stellar performance as an Indian Air Force (IAF) officer. Action enthusiasts were also wowed by the action and fighting sequences shown in the trailer.

While moviegoers were excited after what they saw in the trailer, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel was positive about Fighter raking in great box office numbers on its opening day. Kadel said in a post on X that the film is likely to make around Rs 30 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office.

PHENOMENAL response for the trailer #Fighter - all of sudden trade is now quite upbeat about its box office prospects as trailer elevated the buzz manifold.



I am expecting film to open 30 cr+ on 25th Jan & may go beyond ₹ 35 cr as well. #HrithikRoshan - #SiddharthAnand… pic.twitter.com/0mqPUdCZhK — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) January 15, 2024

Directed by Pathaan and War director Siddharth Anand, Fighter is inspired from events around the Pulwama terror attack and the consequent Balakot strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF). The film features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Ashutosh Rana, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

Fighter will release in theatres worldwide on January 25, ahead of Republic Day 2024. The film will release in both standard and IMAX formats.

