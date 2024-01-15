'Fighter' trailer X review: 'Hrithik Roshan always manages to impress us with his incredible talent,' say moviegoers

'Fighter' trailer audience reactions: The trailer of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's upcoming film Fighter was released amid much excitement on Monday. The trailer is filled with adrenaline-pumping action scenes, dialogues that can evoke patriotism and also sequences that showcase Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's on-screen chemistry.

The trailer is replete with goosebumps-inducing dialogues like, "POK stands for Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. You have occupied it. But we are the actual owners!" and "If terrorists like you push us beyond our limits of tolerance, then, every single inch will turn into IOP. India Occupied Pakistan. Jai Hind!".

As per the trailer, the film seems to be set around the Pulwama terror attack of 2019 in which 40 Indian Army personnel lost their lives. The trailer then moves onto show the Indian Air Force's action against Pakistan following the dastardly terror attack and the counter action by the Pakistani Air Force.

Soon after the trailer of the film was dropped on social media, moviegoers could not contain their excitement. The users were enthralled by Hrithik Roshan's portrayal of an Indian Air Force officer and were also in awe of the action scenes shown in the trailer.

A user said on X (formerly Twitter): "The Fighter trailer is absolutely amazing! Hrithik Roshan always manages to impress us with his incredible talent and charm. He truly is the undisputed Greek God of Bollywood!"

"Fighter trailer: 5 stars. Outstanding aerial stunts, Hrithik Roshan's look shines. Director Sid Anand's touch guarantees a blockbuster with mind-blowing VFX," another moviegoer noted.

"What a trailer cut. Lord really cooked. Hrithik's dialogue delivery and screen presence is legit fire! (sic)," a moviegoer said on X. "He is good. Fighter looks better than Animal. No soft porn, no anti-woman comments, no extra violence. Just amazing content-based movie," another user said.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film focuses on the valour of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the face of the Pulwama terror attack. Fighter features Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, Sanjeeda Shaikh and Talat Aziz in key roles. The film will hit theatres on January 25, 2024 ahead of Republic Day.

The film marks Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone's first collaboration. Fighter is Hrithik Roshan's third film with Siddharth Anand after Bang Bang and the 2019 film War. It is also Deepika Padukone's third film with the director after Bachna Ae Haseeno and the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan.

