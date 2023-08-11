'Gadar 2' vs 'OMG 2' box office clash from today: Check day 1 collection estimates

Moviegoers are brimming with excitement as they go to theatres today to watch the release of two sequels – 'Gadar 2’ and 'OMG 2'. The box office predictions are already creating a buzz, and the stakes are high considering the iconic status of their prequels.

As per trade analysts, 'Gadar 2', the sequel to the 2001 blockbuster, is pegged to have an impressive opening in the range of Rs. 30-35 crore. on day one itself, while 'OMG 2' is likely to clock in a respectable figure between Rs. 7 to 9 crore.

According to trade analyst Girish Johar, ‘Gadar 2' is expected to rake around Rs 25 crore on its opening day. However, 'OMG 2' is likely to mint between Rs 10-15 crore on its first day.

Also WATCH | Premier League 2023-24: Watch live streaming in India on Disney+ Hotstar; Timings, Burnley vs Manchester City telecast where to watch, timings, fixtures and more

Gadar 2 will likely make around Rs 30 crore to Rs 35 crore on its opening day and around Rs 120 crore to Rs 130 crore in terms of net domestic box office, as per film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel. OMG 2, on the other hand, could see a gross box office collection of around Rs 80.96 lakh.

#Gadar2 is a Bonanza & kind of festival for #SunnyDeol & #Gadar Fans..



Film brings nostalgia & feel of the classic prequel throughout, Has Enough ingredients to satisfy Masses.



Urban audiences looking for logic & freshness in the plot would not find the film entertaining..… — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) August 11, 2023

'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha', starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, was a monumental success, smashing box office records. Its sequel, 'Gadar 2', has garnered considerable attention and anticipation due to the megahit prequel's legacy. The film directed by Anil Sharma is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. It is a period action drama, written by Shaktimaan Talwar.

Also Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday, Arun Govil on playing Lord Ram, Sunny Deol on Dharmendra’s romantic scene, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's funny reel, Parineeti, Raghav Chadha spotted: Celebs on Insta

On the other hand, 'OMG 2' succeeds 'Oh My God', a satirical commentary on religious dogmas and superstitions, which was lauded for its bold theme and outstanding performances. The sequel, helmed by the brilliant Akshay Kumar, is expected to open between modest Rs. 7 to 9 crore, despite the fact that its predecessor was a sleeper hit.

'OMG 2' was expected to witness a clash with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's Animal. However, that has been averted due to a change in release dates. The film is written and directed by Amit Rai. It stars Akshay Kumar, Yami Gautam, Arun Govil, and Govind Namdev in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Virat Kohli is the third-richest athlete on Instagram, commands Rs 11.45 cr per post