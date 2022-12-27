'Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh' poster released; filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi makes a comeback after 9 yrs

Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi will make his comeback in direction after a break of 9 years with his upcoming film Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh.

Rajkumar is all set to deliver a film based on the ideologies of Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. The first motion poster of the upcoming film was released by Rajkumar today. The film is slated to release on Republic Day -- January 26, 2023.

The filmmaker has delivered some of the most popular movies on the big screen including Andaz Apna Apna, Ghayal, Damini, Pukar, Lajja, The Legend of Bhagat Singh etc.

The motion poster depicts the war of ideologies between Mahatma Gandhi and Nathuram Godse during 1947 and 1948. It revolves around a fictional world where Mahatma Gandhi survives the January 30, 1948 attack by Nathuram Godse. The movie sees him in conversation with Godse, who is held in prison.

Deepak Antani plays the role of Mahatma Gandhi while Chinmay Mandlekar plays the character of Nathuram Godse in the movie. Other historic characters including former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru also make appearances in the film.

The movie 'Gandhi-Godse Ek Yudh' is written by Asghar Wajahat and Rajkumar Santoshi. Bankrolled by Santoshi Productions LLP, the film is a PVR Pictures Release. Oscar and Grammy-winning composer AR Rahman will compose the soundtrack.



