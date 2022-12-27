'Avatar: The Way of Water' box office collection day 11: James Cameron film hit by Monday blues; collects over Rs 12 cr 

Avatar: The Way of Water box office collection: James Cameron's directorial epic science fiction film Avatar: The Way of Water slowed down at the box office on Monday. The film collected Rs 12.02 crore on its second Monday and is likely to have collected Rs 10 crore on its second Tuesday. With this, the film’s total collections stand at around Rs 274.87 crore.

Avatar 2 collected Rs 12.85 crore on its second Friday, Rs 21.25 crore on its second Saturday, and Rs 25.15 crore on its second Sunday, as per the trade portal Sacnilk. Despite the decline in its box office numbers, Avatar 2 is performing better than Ranveer Singh’s Cirkus. Cirkus minted Rs 2.41 crore on its first Monday and is estimated to have earned Rs 2 crore on its first Tuesday.

Avatar 2 was released in India on December 16 this year in 3D and IMAX formats in English, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu. The film is set almost a decade after the first film and focuses on the Sully family. It has been made on a budget of around $250 million. Avatar: The Way of Water features Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Cliff Curtis, Stephen Lang, and Joel David Moore in significant roles.

The National Board of Review and the American Film Institute have named Avatar: The Way of Water as one of the top 10 films of 2022. James Cameron’s directorial venture has also been nominated in the Best Motion Picture-Drama and Best Director categories at the Golden Globe Awards 2023.

