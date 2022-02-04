Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer release today; what to expect from Alia Bhatt's film 

Trailer of Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi will release on Friday, February 4 in a grand fashion. The makers will release the trailer of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial across major multiplex chains – PVR, INOX, Cinepolis, Carnival and Miraj in India. The film, which will have a world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, will be released in theatres on February 25.



Gangubai Kathiawadi was the first film to resume shooting after the second COVID-19 wave. Makers have also released the first look of Ajay Devgn’s character in the film. The actor shared his first look on Instagram and wrote, “Apni pehchaan se chaar chand lagane, aa rahe hain hum! Trailer out tomorrow. Gangubai Kathiawadi in cinemas on 25th February, 2022.”

This film charts the journey of a woman named Gangubai who is said to have come from Gujarat to Mumbai with her partner. She was reportedly betrayed and pushed into prostitution. Gangubai is known to have built connections with many underworld criminals and also became the owner of a brothel in Kamathipura of Mumbai.



Besides Alia Bhatt, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-helmed biographical drama features Ajay Devgn, Seema Pahwa, Parth Samthaan and Shantanu Maheshwari in significant roles.

The film will hit the theatres right after Thala Ajith’s cop drama Valimai will reach the silver screens across the country. Valimai features actors like GM Sundar, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pearle Maaney, Pugazh, Sumitra and Yogi Babu. The film is touted to have power-packed action sequences and other elements of commercial cinema.

