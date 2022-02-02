Thala Ajith’s Valimai to release this month; Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer to come out on Feb 25

After much delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, Thala Ajith-starrer cop drama Valimai will release in theatres on February 24. Trailer of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed biographical film will release on February 25. Gangubai Kathiawadi Gangubai Kathiawadi was the first film to resume shooting after the second coronavirus wave. Valimai, on the other hand, is a multilingual film which will release in Hindi, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.



Producer of Valimai, Boney Kapoor, and film and trade analyst, Sumit Kadel, confirmed the release dates for both the films on social media. Kapoor tweeted, “Actions speak louder than words. The wait is well and truly over. Feel the power on 24 February, in cinemas worldwide.”



Kadel wrote, “Aa rahi hai Gangu. Here’s presenting the new poster of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Get ready to watch the trailer of this Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn starrer on 4th February. The film is all set to release theatrically on 25th February, 2022.”

Valimai is a cop drama wherein Thala Ajith will be seen essaying the role of an IPS officer. The film, directed by H Vinoth, is touted to have power-packed action scenes and other elements of commercial cinema. The film also features actors like GM Sundar, Huma Qureshi, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Pearle Maaney, Pugazh, Sumitra and Yogi Babu.



Gangubai Kathiawadi, on the other hand, is a biographical film on the real-life story of a woman named Gangubai who is said to have come from Gujarat to Mumbai with her partner but was betrayed and pushed into prostitution. Gangubai is known to have built connections with many underworld criminals and also became the owner of a brothel in Mumbai’s Kamathipura.



The film, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, stars Alia Bhatt in the lead role and also features Ajay Devgn, Parth Samthaan, Seema Pahwa and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The film will hit theatres on July 30.

