Grammy Awards 2025 Winners list: Beyonce wins album of the year for ‘Cowboy Carter’; Check Full list

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards honored musical achievements and raised funds for wildfire relief in Southern California. Trevor Noah hosted for the fifth consecutive year, showcasing unforgettable performances. Beyoncé, with 11 nominations, became the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, winning Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter.

Kendrick Lamar dominated the night, winning Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video for Not Like Us. Charli XCX and Post Malone each had eight nominations, while Billie Eilish had seven. The ceremony also paid tribute to California wildfire first responders.

Related Articles

Beyoncé set a record for the most nominations by a female artist in a single year, with Cowboy Carter becoming the third-most-nominated album ever. Rising star Chappell Roan was named Best New Artist, and Sabrina Carpenter won Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet.

Sierra Ferrell won four awards, including Best Americana Album, while CeCe Winans took home Best Gospel Album. Other notable winners included Daniel Nigro for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical; Justice & Tame Impala for Best Dance/Electronic Recording; and The Beatles for Best Rock Performance.

Grammy Awards 2024: Full list of winners here

Album of the year: “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé

Song of the year: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Record of the year: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist: Chappell Roan

Best Pop Vocal Album: “Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Solo Performance: “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Die with a Smile,’' Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars

Best Dance/Electronic Recording: “Neverender,” Justice and Tame Impala

Best Pop Dance Recording: “Von dutch,” Charli xcx

Best Rap Album: “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” Doechii

Best Rap Song: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)

Best Rap Performance: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar

Best Melodic Rap Performance: “3,” Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu

Best R&B Performance: “Made For Me (Live on BET).” Muni Long

Best R&B Album: “11:11 (Deluxe),” Chris Brown

Best Traditional R&B Performance: “That’s You,” Lucky Daye

Best R&B Song: “Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solana Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album (Tie): “Why Lawd?,” NxWorries (Anderson. Paak & Knowledge) and “So Glad to Know You,” Avery Sunshine

Best Dance Electronic Album: “BRAT,” Charli xcx

Best Rock Performance: “Now and Then,” the Beatles

Best Rock Album: “Hackney Diamonds,” the Rolling Stones

Best Remixed Recording: “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ and Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)

Best Americana Performance: “American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell

Best American Roots Song: “American Dreaming,’' Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters

Best Americana Album: “Trail of Flowers,’' Sierra Ferrell

Best Bluegrass Album: “Live Vol 1.,” Billy Strings

Best Folk Album: “Woodland,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings

Best Regional Roots Music Album: “Kuini,” Kalani Pe’a

Best Gospel Performance/Song: “One Hallelujah,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton, featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr. G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters.

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “That’s My King,” CeCe Winans, Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks and Jess Russ, songwriters

Best Gospel Album: “More Than This,’' CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Artist: “Heart of a Human,’' DOE

Best Roots Gospel Album: “Church,’' Cory Henry

Best Country Album: “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé

Best Country Solo Performance: “It Takes A Woman,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "MOST WANTED,’' Beyoncé, featuring Miley Cyrus

Best Country Song: “The Architect,’' Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Best Music Video: “American Symphony”

Best American Roots Performance: “Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell

Best Traditional Blues Album: “Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa,” The Taj Mahal Sextet

Best Contemporary Blues Album: “Mileage,” Ruthie Foster

Best Latin Pop Album: “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira

Best Música Urbana Album: “Las Letras Ya No Importan,” Residente

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: “¿Quien Trae las Cornetas?, ”Rawayana

Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano): “Boca Chueca, Vol. 1,” Carin León

Best Tropical Latin Album: “Alma, Corazon y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional),” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Best Reggae Album: “Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe),” Various Artists

Best Global Music Performance: “Bemba Colora,” Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar

Best African Music Performance: “Love Me JeJe,” Tems

Best Alternative Music Album: “All Born Screaming,” St. Vincent

Best Jazz Vocal Album: “A Joyful Holiday,” Samara Joy

Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical: Amy Allen

Producer of the year, non-classical: Daniel Nigro

Producer of the year, classical: Elaine Martone

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part II”

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: “Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein,” Bradley Cooper and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor

BEST COMEDY ALBUM: “Dreamer,” Dave Chappelle

Dr. Dre Global Impact Award: Alicia Keys