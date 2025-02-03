Grammy Awards 2025 Winners list: Beyonce wins album of the year for ‘Cowboy Carter’; Check Full list

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards honored musical achievements and raised funds for wildfire relief in Southern California. Trevor Noah hosted for the fifth consecutive year, showcasing unforgettable performances. Beyoncé, with 11 nominations, became the most-nominated artist in Grammy history, winning Best Country Album for Cowboy Carter.
Kendrick Lamar dominated the night, winning Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Music Video for Not Like Us. Charli XCX and Post Malone each had eight nominations, while Billie Eilish had seven. The ceremony also paid tribute to California wildfire first responders.
Beyoncé set a record for the most nominations by a female artist in a single year, with Cowboy Carter becoming the third-most-nominated album ever. Rising star Chappell Roan was named Best New Artist, and Sabrina Carpenter won Best Pop Solo Performance for Espresso and Best Pop Vocal Album for Short n’ Sweet.
Sierra Ferrell won four awards, including Best Americana Album, while CeCe Winans took home Best Gospel Album. Other notable winners included Daniel Nigro for Producer of the Year, Non-Classical; Justice & Tame Impala for Best Dance/Electronic Recording; and The Beatles for Best Rock Performance.
Grammy Awards 2024: Full list of winners here
Album of the year: “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé
Song of the year: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Record of the year: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist: Chappell Roan
Best Pop Vocal Album: “Short n’ Sweet,” Sabrina Carpenter
Best Pop Solo Performance: “Espresso,” Sabrina Carpenter
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance: “Die with a Smile,’' Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars
Best Dance/Electronic Recording: “Neverender,” Justice and Tame Impala
Best Pop Dance Recording: “Von dutch,” Charli xcx
Best Rap Album: “Alligator Bites Never Heal,” Doechii
Best Rap Song: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar, songwriter (Kendrick Lamar)
Best Rap Performance: “Not Like Us,” Kendrick Lamar
Best Melodic Rap Performance: “3,” Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu
Best R&B Performance: “Made For Me (Live on BET).” Muni Long
Best R&B Album: “11:11 (Deluxe),” Chris Brown
Best Traditional R&B Performance: “That’s You,” Lucky Daye
Best R&B Song: “Saturn,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, Solana Rowe, Jared Solomon and Scott Zhang, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album (Tie): “Why Lawd?,” NxWorries (Anderson. Paak & Knowledge) and “So Glad to Know You,” Avery Sunshine
Best Dance Electronic Album: “BRAT,” Charli xcx
Best Rock Performance: “Now and Then,” the Beatles
Best Rock Album: “Hackney Diamonds,” the Rolling Stones
Best Remixed Recording: “Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix),” FNZ and Mark Ronson, remixers (Sabrina Carpenter)
Best Americana Performance: “American Dreaming,” Sierra Ferrell
Best American Roots Song: “American Dreaming,’' Sierra Ferrell and Melody Walker, songwriters
Best Americana Album: “Trail of Flowers,’' Sierra Ferrell
Best Bluegrass Album: “Live Vol 1.,” Billy Strings
Best Folk Album: “Woodland,” Gillian Welch and David Rawlings
Best Regional Roots Music Album: “Kuini,” Kalani Pe’a
Best Gospel Performance/Song: “One Hallelujah,” Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Erica Campbell and Israel Houghton, featuring Jonathan McReynolds and Jekalyn Carr. G. Morris Coleman, Israel Houghton, Kenneth Leonard Jr., Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Naomi Raine, songwriters.
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song: “That’s My King,” CeCe Winans, Taylor Agan, Kellie Gamble, Lloyd Nicks and Jess Russ, songwriters
Best Gospel Album: “More Than This,’' CeCe Winans
Best Contemporary Christian Music Artist: “Heart of a Human,’' DOE
Best Roots Gospel Album: “Church,’' Cory Henry
Best Country Album: “Cowboy Carter,” Beyoncé
Best Country Solo Performance: “It Takes A Woman,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance: "MOST WANTED,’' Beyoncé, featuring Miley Cyrus
Best Country Song: “The Architect,’' Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves and Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)
Best Music Video: “American Symphony”
Best American Roots Performance: “Lighthouse,” Sierra Ferrell
Best Traditional Blues Album: “Swingin’ Live at The Church in Tulsa,” The Taj Mahal Sextet
Best Contemporary Blues Album: “Mileage,” Ruthie Foster
Best Latin Pop Album: “Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran,” Shakira
Best Música Urbana Album: “Las Letras Ya No Importan,” Residente
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album: “¿Quien Trae las Cornetas?, ”Rawayana
Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano): “Boca Chueca, Vol. 1,” Carin León
Best Tropical Latin Album: “Alma, Corazon y Salsa (Live at Gran Teatro Nacional),” Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Best Reggae Album: “Bob Marley: One Love - Music Inspired By The Film (Deluxe),” Various Artists
Best Global Music Performance: “Bemba Colora,” Sheila E. featuring Gloria Estefan and Mimy Succar
Best African Music Performance: “Love Me JeJe,” Tems
Best Alternative Music Album: “All Born Screaming,” St. Vincent
Best Jazz Vocal Album: “A Joyful Holiday,” Samara Joy
Songwriter Of The Year, non-classical: Amy Allen
Producer of the year, non-classical: Daniel Nigro
Producer of the year, classical: Elaine Martone
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media: Hans Zimmer, “Dune: Part II”
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media: “Maestro: Music by Leonard Bernstein,” Bradley Cooper and Yannick Nézet-Séguin, artists; Bradley Cooper, Yannick Nézet-Séguin & Jason Ruder, compilation producers; Steven Gizicki, music supervisor
BEST COMEDY ALBUM: “Dreamer,” Dave Chappelle
Dr. Dre Global Impact Award: Alicia Keys
