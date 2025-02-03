Grammys 2025 Red Carpet: Jaden Smith's quirky 'Hogwarts on head' look at goes viral, leaves netizens divided

Jaden Smith, the son of Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith, grabbed headlines for his quirky look at the Grammy Awards 2025 red carpet. At the gala event, the younger Smith came in a Louis Vuitton pant suit.

Besides this, his look also featured an unexpected add-on -- a house. That's right. Smith entered the award show wearing a structure akin to that of a small house on his head.

The headpiece was designed by Transylvania-based designer Dora Abodi. The headpiece, also known as Wearable Vampire Castle Headpiece, costs around $4,600 and as of 6:30 pm EST, only one piece was in stock, The New York Times reported.

His weird look went viral on social media, leaving netizens divided. While some users poked fun at Smith for donning the quirky look, others felt that the young Smith had a look of sadness and emptiness when he was at the red carpet donning the weird look.

"When you let AI design your Met Gala and Grammy outfit at the same time I guess... (sic)," a user wrote.

" 'Jaden what would you like to wear tonight?' 'I want Hogwarts on my head,' " a second user said in jest.

"When they say, you can identify as anything.. you become the Haunted Mansion (sic)," a third user commented.

"This is Jaden Smith, Will Smith's son, at The Grammys. While what he's wearing is ridiculous, there's a real sadness in the kid's eyes. As a Dad, this hurts my heart to be honest," another user said.

"Yes indeed. You can see the pain in his eyes, he looks so depressed and trying to be put on a front to make it look like he’s not going through anything. I’m not even a parent and I still see right through it. I blame Will and Jada Pinkett Smith for this mess. The hollyweird lifestyle is running its course on this young man’s life," a user wrote.

"Yes this poor child. Hard to have his life, money doesn’t necessarily mean happiness," yet another user wrote.