'Boycott the Grammy's people': Netizens on Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori's sheer dress on red carpet

Rapper Kanye West along with his wife and Australian model Bianca Censori took the Internet by storm for the latter's bold fashion choice for the Grammy Award 2025 red carpet held on Sunday. The 30-year-old model donned a completely sheer dress for the event, which was being broadcast live on television.

The Australian model wore a fur coat, which she later removed to expose her completely mesh skin-coloured see-through mini dress. She wore no jewellery or garments beneath the dress. Kanye, on the other hand, wore an all-black outfit and accessorised it with a diamond chain.

Needless to say, Censori's fashion choice for the event left netizens completely aghast and a user even called for a boycott of the award show.

El rapero pedófilo Kanye West el mejor amigo de Puff Diddy se está volviendo viral después de que su esposa la esclava sexual Bianca Censori se quitara el abrigo en los Grammy.🎯 pic.twitter.com/Gs3Hwa7VLC — 🌐EL GRAN DESPERTAR🌐 (@destapandolose1) February 2, 2025

"Absolute trash. Boycott the Grammy's people!!" a user wrote.

"I asked if she will sit down like that after taking pictures. Thank you Grammy for escorting them out," another user said.

"Almost? That is the loosest definition of clothing I have seen. People are bringing up Rose McGowan from 1998 but at least she had a thong on," a third user said.

"Bianca Censori should be banned from all future Grammys. This event literally has kids at it & her indecent exposure is illegal in California where the event is being held. Ban Kayne West too," another user said.

"What even is this? Seriously why? She doesn’t look comfortable either - look at how she is tugging on the “dress”, especially when there is no point to it. These so-called celebs really need to get over themselves," a fourth user noted.

As per media reports, the couple showed up at the event "uninvited with an entourage of about five people and were escorted out." Some reports even suggest that Kanye and Bianca were escorted out of the Grammys shortly after walking on the red carpet.

Even if Kanye wins an award, it is highly unlikely that he will be on stage to accept it. The singer has been nominated for the Best Rap Song for his collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign on "Carnival" and is running for his 25th award.