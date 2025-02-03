Who is Chandrika Tandon? The Chennai-born entrepreneur-turned-vocalist who just won a Grammy

Indian-American vocalist and entrepreneur Chandrika Tandon has added a prestigious accolade to her name by winning the Grammy Award for her album ‘Triveni’ in the Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album category. The honour was announced at the 67th Grammy Awards, held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Who is Chandrika Tandon?

Tandon, a global business leader and the older sister of former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi, secured the award alongside her collaborators—Grammy-winning South African flutist Wouter Kellerman and Japanese-American cellist Eru Matsumoto. The album’s fusion of ancient mantras with contemporary instrumental arrangements resonated with audiences and critics alike, creating a deeply healing musical experience.

“It feels amazing,” said Tandon, who grew up in Chennai, during a backstage interview with the Recording Academy after receiving the award. Reflecting on her win, she added, “We had such wonderful nominees in the category. The fact that we won this is really an extra special moment for us. There were fabulous musicians who were nominated with us.”

Tandon’s Grammy journey is not new. She was previously nominated in 2011 for ‘Soul Call’ in the Best Contemporary World Music Album category. Her dedication to music, alongside her accomplishments in business, showcases her versatile talent and passion for cultural expression.

The Grammy win comes amid tough competition from fellow nominees, including Ricky Kej’s ‘Break of Dawn’, Ryuichi Sakamoto’s ‘Opus’, Anoushka Shankar’s ‘Chapter II: How Dark It Is Before Dawn’, and Radhika Vekaria’s ‘Warriors of Light.’ Despite the formidable lineup, ‘Triveni’ stood out for its innovative blend of traditional and modern sounds.

‘Triveni’—which means “confluence” in Sanskrit—is a testament to the trio’s vision of creating music that transcends borders. The album bridges cultural gaps through a harmonious blend of Tandon’s soulful vocals, Kellerman’s evocative flute, and Matsumoto’s rich cello melodies.

Reacting to the album’s success, Tandon shared on social media, “We wouldn’t have reached here except for the incredible support of the fans. There are such spectacular fellow musicians I met along the way…” Her gratitude highlights the collaborative spirit that defines ‘Triveni.’