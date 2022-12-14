‘Harry & Meghan’ becomes Netflix’s most viewed docuseries in premiere week; clocks 81.55 mn hours

The first volume of the Harry & Meghan docuseries is in its debut week and has already clocked 81.55 million hours viewed so far, making it the most viewed documentary in the premiere week for the streaming giant.

As per Netflix, after four days of its release, over 28 million households have seen the first three episodes. The series also appeared in the Top 10 TV list in 85 countries, including number 1 in the UK.

In the first volume of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s documentary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex talk about “the clandestine days of their early courtship and the challenges that led to them feeling forced to step back from their full-time roles in the institution,” according to Netflix. The second volume of the docuseries will start streaming on Netflix from Thursday and will have three episodes.

It also has commentary from friends, family, and historians who discuss the state of the British Commonwealth and the Royal Family’s relationship with the press.

The trailer of the series was released on December 1. It opened with the couple’s romantic moments and some pictures from their stint as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to moving out of the British Royal Family. These pictures included Meghan’s pregnancy, the couple’s trip to Africa, and much more.

As the trailer progresses, the couple is asked, “Why did you want to make this documentary?” Harry replies, “No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors. I had to do everything I could to protect my family.” Meghan says, “When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?”

The docuseries has been directed by the critically acclaimed and Emmy-winning director Liz Garbus. Garbus is known for films like Becoming Costeau, What Happened, Miss Simone?, Lost Girls, There’s Something Wrong with Aunt Diane, and Coma.

Other most-viewed shows on Netflix apart from Harry & Meghan are Wednesday (1 billion hours), Firefly Lane (50.35 million hours), 1899 (27.53 million hours), The Crown Season 5 (18.9 million hours), Too Hot to Handle Season 4 (20.43 million hours), and Snack vs Chef (13.87 million hours).

