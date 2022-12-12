Golden Globes 2023: RRR nominated for Best Non-English Language Film category

The SS Rajamouli-directed period drama RRR has been nominated in the Best Non-English Language Film category at the Golden Globe Awards to be held in January. The movie based on the lives of real-life revolutionaries Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR as Raju and Bheem. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran.

RRR is the only Indian film to make it to the nomination among other entries including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Kantara and Chhello Show. The song “Naatu Naatu” from “RRR” (Variance Films) by Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj is nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.

RRR has been submitted independently for consideration in various categories. India's Gujarati-language movie Chhello Show is the official entry for the Oscars.

Other movies nominated for Non-English Language Film category are 1985 (Argentina), Close (Belgium), All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany) and Decision To Leave (South Korea).

The awards presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will be held in Los Angeles on January 10 (early morning of January 11 for India). The Golden Globes were boycotted by broadcast partner NBC and several Hollywood celebrities including Tom Cruise. The awards association was alleged of racism, sexism and misconduct.

The award ceremony will be hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.

Other top films in the drama category are “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár” and “Top Gun: Maverick.” For the best musical or comedy category movies including “Babylon,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Triangle of Sadness” and “Glass Onion" are nominated.

