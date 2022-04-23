Heropanti 2 new trailer launched; Tiger Shroff's next action film to release on Apr 29

The second trailer of Tiger Shroff-starrer Heropanti 2 was released today, April 23. This new trailer features veteran actor Amrita Singh playing Tiger Shroff's mother.

Heropanti 2 will release in cinemas on April 29, 2022. The film is being marketed as an Eid 2022 release. The film has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Heropanti 2 is directed by Ahmed Khan who had previously worked with Shroff on Baaghi 2 and its sequel. In Heropanti 2 Nawazuddin Siddiqui is playing a negative role.

Heropanti 2 new trailer

Over a month after the launch of the film's first trailer, the makers have unveiled the second trailer of Tiger Shroff's next high octane action flick. The second trailer of Heropanti 2 was launched at a press conference in the city of Ahmedabad.

Tiger Shroff shared the new trailer on his official Instagram handle and wrote, "Asli Heropanti logo ko jeetne mein hai, aagaya hai Babloo aap logo ka dil jeetne #Heropanti2Trailer2, out now (sic)."

Take a look at Tiger Shroff's Instagram post:

Like the first trailer, which was released in March, the second trailer also features Tiger Shroff performing gravity-defying stunts. Tiger Shroff plays the role of Babloo while Tara Sutaria portrays Babloo's love interest Inaaya.

"Babloo is a computer genius and Inaaya is a self-made billionaire. The two fall in love but due to unforeseen circumstances they suddenly part ways. When they are reunited, action, drama and edge of the seat thrills follow as the world wants Babloo dead," reads the synopsis of the film.

Heropanti 2 is a sequel to 2014's Heropanti in which Tiger Shroff had made his Bollywood debut. The first look posters of the film were unveiled in February 2020. The music in the film is by AR Rahman.

