KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Day 8: Yash's film zooms towards Rs 300 cr

Yash and Sanjay Dutt-starrer KGF Chapter 2 has set the box office on fire ever since its release. According to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the Prashanth Neel-directorial should cross the Rs 300 crore-mark in its second weekend.

Adarsh said in a tweet that KGF Chapter 2 raked in Rs 50 crore on day 1; Rs 100 crore by day 2; Rs 150 crore by day 4; Rs 200 crore by day 5; Rs 225 crore by day 6 and Rs 250 crore by day 7 of its release.

#KGF2 is a BLOCKBUSTER...#Hindi benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 1

₹ 100 cr: Day 2

₹ 150 cr: Day 4

₹ 200 cr: Day 5

₹ 225 cr: Day 6

₹ 250 cr: Day 7

⭐ Should cross ₹ 300 cr in Weekend 2. #India biz.#KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/9C48TqTHTI — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2022

Adarsh said in another tweet that the latest Yash film has become the highest-grossing film after the coronavirus pandemic in only 8 days and called it a blockbuster. The film collected Rs 13.58 crore on Thursday, Rs 16.35 crore on Wednesday, Rs 19.14 crore on Tuesday, Rs 25.57 crore on Monday, Rs 50.35 crore on Sunday and Rs 42.90 crore on Saturday.

#KGF2 has RECORD-SMASHING *extended Week 1*... Now HIGHEST GROSSING FILM [post pandemic] in *just 8 days*... BLOCKBUSTER... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr, Tue 19.14 cr, Wed 16.35 cr, Thu 13.58 cr. Total: ₹ 268.63 cr. #India biz. #Hindi pic.twitter.com/BJaAlVcafY — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 22, 2022

KGF: Chapter 2 is also the fastest film to cross the Rs 250 crore-mark at the box office as it has managed to achieve this feat in just seven days. It beat films like Baahubai 2: The Conclusion (8 days); Dangal (10 days); Sanju (10 days) and Tiger Zinda Hai (10 days).

About KGF Chapter 2

The film hit theatres on April 14 and is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur and Hombale Films. The Prashanth Neel-directorial has released in multiple languages—Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu.

Besides Yash and Sanjay Dutt, the period action film stars Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Achyuth Kumar, Ayyappa P Sharma, Malavika Avinash, Rao Ramesh, Srinivas Murthy and Harish Rai in pivotal roles.

