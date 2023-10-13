‘His deep love for India…’: Anurag Thakur says Hollywood actor Michael Douglas to get Lifetime Award at 54th IFFI

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that Hollywood actor and producer Michael Douglas will be honored with the Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, scheduled to be held from November 20 to 28, 2023.

Douglas is a Hollywood legend, with a career spanning over five decades. He has starred in numerous iconic films, including The Godfather, Chinatown, Wall Street, and Fatal Attraction. He has also won two Academy Awards for Best Actor and Best Picture.

While extending a warm welcome to Michael Douglas, his spouse Catherine Zeta Jones and their son Dylan Douglas, Thakur said that the love Michael Douglas holds for India is well known and that the country is eager to showcase the rich cinematic culture and unique traditions.

"I'm delighted to announce that Michael Douglas, the distinguished Hollywood Actor and Producer, will be honoured with the prestigious Satyajit Ray Excellence in Film Lifetime Award at the 54th International Film Festival Goa. His deep love for our country, 🇮🇳, is well known, and we look forward to welcome him, Catherine Zeta Jones and their son, to the most prominent Film Festival in South Asia to showcase our rich cinematic culture and unique traditions at #IFFI54!!A heartfelt welcome to Bharat and @IFFIGoa 🙏," Thakur wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Douglas's presence at the IFFI will be a great boost for the Indian film industry. He is a global superstar with a large following around the world. His attendance at the festival will help to raise the profile of Indian cinema and attract more international attention to the industry.

In his career, Michael Douglas has earned two Academy Awards, five Golden Globe Awards, and an Emmy Award. His roles in movies such as Wall Street (1987), Basic Instinct (1992), Falling Down (1993), The American President (1995), Traffic (2000) and Behind the Candelabra (2013) have received huge appreciation.

He has also produced a number of critically acclaimed films, such as One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975), The China Syndrome (1979), and The Game (1999). In 1998, he was appointed the UN Messenger of Peace for his commitment to disarmament issues, including nuclear non-proliferation and halting the illicit trade in small arms and light weapons. Notably, he was awarded the honorary Palm D'Or at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award, instituted in the 30th IFFI in 1999, is presented to individuals whose contributions have significantly enriched and elevated the world of cinema.

The Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award has earlier honored luminaries such as Bernardo Bertolucci (IFFI 30), Carlos Saura (IFFI 53), Martin Scorsese (IFFI 52), Dilip Kumar (IFFI 38), Krzysztof Zanussi (IFFI 43), and Wong Kar-wai (IFFI 45), among other major film personalities.

