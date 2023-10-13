Watch: Cop travels without ticket in Vande Bharat, TTE takes him to task

Despite repeated warnings from the Indian Railways, many passengers still continue to travel ticketless creating frustration for the Ticket Checking Staff (TTE) and fellow travellers. In one such case, a video of a cop involved in a verbal spat with a TTE due to ticketless travel has surfaced on social media.

The video, shared by the X account "Ghar Ke Kalesh", shows the policeman giving an explanation on why he boarded the Vande Bharat train without a ticket. The policeman claims that he missed the train that he had to board initially and therefore, had to take the current train instead.

He then asks the TTE to forgive his mistake and requests him to allow him to travel, however, the TTE does not look convinced. Later, another voice could be heard suggesting that the police officer be removed from the train.

The video has now gone viral with over 2,70,000 views and has garnered comments condemning the police officer's behaviour.

"If this happened with a normal person for traffic challan will Police Officer let them go without paying it," an X user questioned. "The police officer must apologize and pay the fine for the ticket less travel. Otherwise he sends the wrong message to the public with his unacceptable behaviour," another said.

A third added, "Rules in our country are normally only for the common man not for the privileged ones. As an officer he should set example but is misusing his position. It's not the first or any unexpected rare incident."

"Suspend such officers with immediate effect @AshwiniVaishnaw Sir these incidents should be taken seriously and action should be taken against them. Just because they are in uniform no one touched the guy. Had it been a common man the TTE would have dragged him out of the train," a fourth stated.

"He should be suspended from police duty and showcause notice be handed over to him," a fifth stated.

"Most of police officer don't pay for tickets even in auto they travel without paying," another claimed.

