'I was used and abused': Forgotten Koi Mil Gaya star Rajat Bedi breaks silence on Aryan Khan comeback

Rajat Bedi, best known for his villainous turn in Koi Mil Gaya, is stepping back into the spotlight—this time with scars, a comeback, and a new legacy in tow. Speaking at the Khajuraho International Film Festival, Bedi reflected on betrayal, Bollywood sidelining, and his return in Aryan Khan’s buzzy OTT debut, The Ba**ds of Bollywood*.

“I have been used and abused and left behind, especially in my work,” Bedi said, recounting how personal and professional betrayals in Canada forced him back to India. Once a real estate developer alongside acting, Bedi claimed business partners “did the numbers” on him, leading to financial fallout and self-reinvention.

Now, after 16 years off the big screen, Bedi is staging a return with two major projects. “This is like daddy of all Bollywood. This is a banger,” he said, crediting OTT platforms for reviving opportunities for sidelined talent.

His cameo in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut already has the industry buzzing. “It’s a great blessing for actors. There’s so much happening on OTT,” he said. Bedi's personal life, too, reflects a cinematic arc—he’s a third-generation industry figure, son of director Narendra Bedi and grandson of acclaimed writer Rajinder Singh Bedi. His 22-year-old son is now preparing to carry the family torch. “He is far more good-looking than me,” he quipped.

Rajat also revealed that his sister, a screenwriter, penned Agneepath (2012) and is now writing Love and War for Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

Despite iconic roles, Bedi admitted to being marginalized. “Koi Mil Gaya became a blockbuster, but I was left out of the publicity,” he said. “Still, people recognize and love me for that role.”

From modelling stints with Aishwarya Rai and Sushmita Sen to early film work with Shah Rukh Khan, Rajat Bedi’s story is one of resilience—punched down but not knocked out.