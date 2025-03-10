IIFA Awards 2025: Kiran Rao's directorial 'Laapataa Ladies' dominates with 10 wins. Full list of winners here

The IIFA Awards 2025, celebrating its Silver Jubilee in Jaipur, saw Laapataa Ladies emerge as the dominant winner, securing ten prestigious awards. The film's accolades included Best Picture, Best Direction by Kiran Rao, and acting awards for Nitanshi Goel and Ravi Kishan.

Kartik Aaryan was honoured with the Best Actor award for his role in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, marking another significant achievement in his career. The ceremony featured a heartfelt tribute by Kareena Kapoor Khan to her grandfather, Raj Kapoor, adding an emotional touch to the evening.

A highlight was the on-stage reunion of Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, which captivated audiences and became a major talking point of the awards show.

IIFA Awards 2025: Full list of winners here

Best Picture - Laapataa Ladies

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Male) - Kartik Aaryan (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Performance In A Leading Role (Female) - Nitanshi Goel (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Direction - Kiran Rao (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Performance In A Negative Role - Raghav Juyal (Kill)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Female) - Janki Bodiwala (Shaitaan)

Best Performance In A Supporting Role (Male) - Ravi Kishan (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Original) In The Popular Category - Biplab Goswami (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Story (Adapted) - Sriram Raghavan, Arijit Biswas, Pooja Ladha Surti, and Anukriti Pandey (Merry Christmas)

Best Directorial Debut - Kunal Kemmu (Madgaon Express)

Best Debut (Male) - Lakshya Lalwani (Kill)

Best Debut (Female) - Pratibha Ranta (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Music Director - Ram Sampath (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Lyrics - Prashant Pandey (Sajni from Laapataa Ladies)

Best Singer (Male) - Jubin Nautiyal (Dua from Article 370)

Best Singer (Female) - Shreya Ghoshal (Ami Je Tomar 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Sound Design - Subash Sahoo, Boloy Kumar Doloi, Rahul Karpe (Kill)

Best Screenplay - Sneha Desai (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Dialogue - Arjun Dhawan, Aditya Dhar, Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Monal Thaakar (Article 370)

Best Editing - Jabeen Merchant (Laapataa Ladies)

Best Cinematography - Rafey Mahmood (Kill)

Best Choreography - Bosco-Caesar (Tauba Tauba from Bad Newz)

Best Special Effects - Red Chillies VFX (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema - Rakesh Roshan